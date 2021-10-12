Ex-drug peddlers turning lives around and making a difference in Bonteheuwel

Since the inception of Oddjobbi, they've raised about R3,000 by cleaning bins, sweeping pavements, painting, washing cars and more.

CAPE TOWN - Former drug peddlers from Bonteheuwel are now making a difference in their community.

The seven friends - between the ages of 15 and 21 - have also set their sights on growing their maintenance business.

Donations and other opportunities have been pouring in since they launched Oddjobbi three weeks ago.

Had it not been for local businessman, Shuaib Sayhn, the young men could still have been selling marijuana to make ends meet.