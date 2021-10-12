Go

Ex-drug peddlers turning lives around and making a difference in Bonteheuwel

This group of Bonteheuwel youths has launched a maintenance business - they’re literally cleaning their community and spreading hope. Picture: Lizell Persens/Eyewitness News
CAPE TOWN - Former drug peddlers from Bonteheuwel are now making a difference in their community.

The seven friends - between the ages of 15 and 21 - have also set their sights on growing their maintenance business.

Donations and other opportunities have been pouring in since they launched Oddjobbi three weeks ago.

Had it not been for local businessman, Shuaib Sayhn, the young men could still have been selling marijuana to make ends meet.

Since the inception of Oddjobbi, they've raised about R3,000 by cleaning bins, sweeping pavements, painting, washing cars and more.

"The money will be invested in the community and also invested into Oddjobbi, into growing it into an enterprise and not just a small little business," Sayhn said.

While holding a spade and broom, the youngest member, 15-year-old Jamie Joshua said that the aim was to ensure that other young people did not fall prey to crime.

"We felt very happy that we were going to take a step further in helping the community, by starting the maintenance business, the carwash and also to inspire other youngsters to do the same," Joshua said.

They are hoping to attract a sponsor or investor to purchase a nearby fuel station with the aim of converting it into a basic needs centre.

