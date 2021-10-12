Enoch Mgijima Municipality confirms art gallery building gutted in fire

Spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said that they received a call at about 10pm on Monday night informing them that the art gallery building, which is owned by the municipality, was engulfed in flames.

JOHANNESBURG - The Enoch Mgijima Municipality has confirmed one of its buildings has burnt down.

Spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said that they received a call at about 10pm on Monday night informing them that the art gallery building, which is owned by the municipality, was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters worked to contain the fire and made sure that other structures in the area were protected.

Kowa said that no one was in the building at the time.

"When our fire officials arrived on the scene, the building was already engulfed in fire. We estimated that the fire started about an hour before the call was made. So there wasn't much to do except to save the nearby buildings."

The municipality has been in the news this month after it emerged that government spent R15 million on a sub-par sports facility there.

Images of the unveiling on social media showed a dry, uneven field, small metal stands and soccer and rugby uprights.

The Hawks are now investigating the matter.

