Despite Cele claims, WC govt says it doesn't have enough police to fight crime

The minister has lashed out at the provincial goverment, saying that it was lying to residents about national government not doing enough to support the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government maintains that there's not enough police officers to fight crime despite Police Minister Bheki Cele claiming that it was the most resourced province in terms of policing.

Premier Alan Winde said that Cele had refused to correct his "misleading" statement delivered on Friday.

Minister Cele said that most resources had been sent to the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal compared to all other provinces countrywide.

In fact, he said that the Western Cape was the most resourced, well over the allocated provincial budget.

"Almost half of the allocated resources of the country, they come here. We put our effort to keep this province safe," Cele said.

But Winde said that those who lived in an area with a high murder rate, especially on the Cape Flats, knew that this was not true.

He said that provincial government would be embarking on a series of oversight visits to police stations in communities that had been left behind in terms of policing resource allocation.

Winde said that the information gathered would be used to supplement their report on policing needs and priorities of the Western Cape, which would be sent to the national government.

