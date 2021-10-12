Damage to CT rail infrastructure caused by latest vandalism at R1m - Metrorail

As a result, Metrorail can't run services on the southern line, specifically between Retreat and Fish Hoek.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail said that the cost of damages to its infrastructure targeted by vandals in the False Bay region was estimated at about R1 million.

Security patrol officers caught criminals red-handed over the weekend while attempting to steal an 11 kilovolt line.

But after being disturbed by the officials, they threw the cut wire onto live 3 kilovolt overhead electric wires, causing damage to four mast poles.

As a result, Metrorail can't run services on the southern line, specifically between Retreat and Fish Hoek.

The rail operator said that technicians were prioritising repairs to get the service back up and running but it was likely to take several days.

Metrorail's Nana Zenani: "We are appealing not only to the authorities to assist us in this matter but to also get communities to really be vigilant and to protect their asset because at the end of the day they use these assets to get to work and to school."

