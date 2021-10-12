CT instructor hopes to take on the world with his young dancers

On Tuesday, Angelo Harding said many positive things had happened this year as he continued to try change the narrative in the area he grew up in.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town dance instructor is hoping to return to the International Dance Championship with his young ballroom dancers.

Since sharing his story with Eyewitness News earlier this year, Angelo Harding said more people were now aware of what he was doing to uplift Brooklyn - an area synonymous with high levels of unemployment, crime and other social ills.

He launched DanceSport five years ago and has been sharing his love for the dance floor with children as young as four years old.

On Tuesday, Harding said many positive things had happened this year as he continued to try change the narrative in the area he grew up in.

“I just wish there could be more people that have their hearts to children and who love to do the same thing that I am doing.”

Last week, Grandwest Casino hosted an event in honour of Harding and his 61 dancers.

They were sponsored with tracksuits, treated by top chefs, serenaded by Jimmy Nevis, and got to spend the day with the Miss South Africa finalists, as well as Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

“They danced with these celebrities, they ask questions and spend time with them.”

Looking ahead, Harding is hoping to take his dancers to Denmark next year to compete in their second international dance championship.