Chasing medals with Ernst van Dyk The Paralympian, wheelchair racing and para-cycling champion took part in the Boston Marathon on Monday, where he came in third. Boston Marathon

Ernst van Dyk JOHANNESBURG - "21 Boston marathons. Podium number 18. Super stoked with 3rd place today. What a race!" posted South Africa's veteran Paralympian Ernst Van Dyk on Facebook. The Paralympian, wheelchair racing and para-cycling champion took part in the Boston Marathon on Monday, where he came in third. The South African has won the Boston Marathon 10 times and has competed 21 times in the historic race. "After not competing in a marathon since January 2020 due the global pandemic, I lined up for the 125th edition of the Boston marathon today. Was my 21st appearance in this historic race," he posted. Switzerland's Marcel Hug finished just seconds shy of his own course record to win the Boston Marathon Men's Wheelchair Race for the fifth time on Monday. Second place went to American Daniel Romanchuk, who won the title in 2019. Romanchuk also won the Chicago Marathon over the weekend. Your top three in the mens wheelchair race:



Marcel Hug (1:18:11)

Daniel Romanchuk (1:25:46)

Ernst Van Dyk (1:28:43) #BostonMarathon pic.twitter.com/WcbD74UN50 AW (@AthleticsWeekly) October 11, 2021

ATHLETE REPRESENTATION

The South African is also an athlete representative; he is part of a group of six athletes representing a range of sports appointed to the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) athlete’s commission for the next four-year cycle.

The two-time New York City Marathon winner as well as a two-time Los Angeles Marathon winner is serving alongside Godfrey Kgotso Mokoena, Bridgitte Hartley, Sizwe Ndlovu, Jeff Coetzee and Louzanne Coetzee.

“Being an athlete rep is first a huge responsibility because basically, you need to move out of the space of where you are an athlete, in my case, a cyclist or a marathon athlete. And you need to put a hat on where you think much more broadly in terms of the athlete's body of South Africa” he said to Eyewitness News.

Van Dyk said the position needed you to take into consideration the general needs of athletes, support structure and how to make sports more accessible.

“You need to be the voice of the athlete because its Sascoc Commission and high performance is at the top of the list. This means that you need to be the voice of the high-performance athletes in the broad spectrum in South Africa. And convey their needs to the Sascoc board and the decision-makers.”

The two-time world champion and a two-time Paralympic gold medalist represented SA at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics as the defending champion from Rio 2016 in hand cycling and, unfortunately, he did not win a medal and finished his Road Race in 8th place and 9th in the Time Trial.

The athlete, who in 2010 received the Order of Ikhamanga in silver in recognition of his excellence in sport and competed in his first Paralympics in Barcelona in 1992, had stopped para-cycling at a competition level after the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games to concentrate on his career.