Bail bid for murder-accused Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi postponed

His bail application – along with that of two others for the double murder of African National Congress (ANC) party members back in August - will resume on Wednesday at 11 am.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi will spend yet another evening behind bars after the Nelspruit Magistrate Court adjourned for the day.

His bail application – along with that of two others for the double murder of African National Congress (ANC) party members back in August - will resume on Wednesday at 11 am.

Msibi - who is also a member of the ANC’s provincial executive committee and head of elections in the province - handed himself over to the police on Monday.

READ MORE:

Mpumalanga ANC to meet over murder accused election head Mandla Msibi

ANC's Mabe says serious consequences await Mpumalanga MEC accused of murder

He is also due to hear from Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane after ANC president– Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated the party’s step aside resolution for those facing serious criminal charges.

After an entire day of waiting, Msibi and his co-accused put their case to the Nelspruit Magistrates Court.

They all claim to have been inside a chesanyama collecting meat when gunshots went off – with one of the affidavits explaining that Msibi’s protector first tried to shield the MEC, before the politician called for police to attend to the scene.

The incident took place during the ANC’s processes of selecting councillor candidates to serve in the various municipalities - but some of the accused claim there is no connection to this.

The matter has been postponed until Wednesday when Msibi and others will find out if bail has been granted.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.