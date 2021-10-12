ANC's Mabe says serious consequences await Mpumalanga MEC accused of murder

Mandla Msibi, accompanied by his lawyer, handed himself over to the Mbombela Police Station on Monday. He then appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody. It's alleged the 45-year-old MEC was involved in a shooting in August.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi and two others are set to apply for bail on Tuesday morning, facing two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

Msibi, accompanied by his lawyer, handed himself over to the Mbombela Police Station on Monday.

He then appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody.

It's alleged that the 45-year-old MEC was involved in a shooting in August. The circumstances around the crime haven't yet been disclosed.

The African National Congress (ANC)'s Pule Mabe said that there would be serious consequences.

"Once a comrade is charged or indicted to appear in a court of law, the step aside rule automatically applies. And then the comrade will also then be expected to appear before the integrity commission of the African National Congress," Mabe said.

