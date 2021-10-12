ANC Mpumalanga to ask MEC Mandla Msibi to step aside over murder case

The MEC, who’s bail hearing is set to continue on Wednesday, is facing two counts of murder and one of attempted murder stemming from a shooting in August,

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Mpumalanga has decided to call on double murder-accused and Agricultural and Rural Development MEC Mandla Msibi to step aside from his roles in both government and the party.

The provincial working committee and the provincial executive committee just stepped out of a meeting on Tuesday, where they resolved to adhere to the ANC’s own resolution, which calls for members facing serious charges to step aside

Msibi is also the province’s head of elections.

The MEC, who’s bail hearing is set to continue on Wednesday, is facing two counts of murder and one of attempted murder stemming from a shooting in August, when the ANC was involved in the councillor candidate selection process.

Provincial secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali said the party had hoped to meet and discuss the matter with Msibi in person but felt it also couldn’t wait for court processes.

“It has affected the ANC, the community and everybody; it’s a worrying matter. And we’ve resolved that we would request him to step aside as a PEC member of the ANC, as elections manager and in his deployment as the MEC.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.