'You should be ashamed': DA wants Cele sacked for linking potholes to hijackings

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants Police Minister Bheki Cele removed over his comments linking potholes to hijackings.

Cele made the comments in Mitchell's Plain on Friday.

The DA sees it as a direct response to the party's march against what it said was the minister's plan to usurp Cape Town's law enforcement powers.

This is the comment that has the DA questioning Minister Cele's credibility: “One crime that has gone up in this province is car hijacking and this car hijacking happens because of potholes.”

DA Mayoral Candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis on Monday said the statement was an insult to Capetonians who lived with violent crime on a daily basis.

“This must surely go down as the most ludicrous things any police minister has said. He should be ashamed of himself and should be removed from the position or resign immediately in disgrace.”

Cele has also claimed the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have some of the highest crime figures and continue to receive the most policing resources and funding.

This contradicts the provincial government’s view that it's under-resourced with not enough officers on the ground.

