'You served SA with distinction': Ramaphosa bids Mogoeng farewell

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished outgoing Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng well in his retirement, saying he haD served the nation with distinction since 2011.

Monday, 11 October, marked the end of Mogoeng’s tenure as the country’s chief justice hanging up his robe after a decade.

Mogoeng has been on extended leave since May.

Ramaphosa has expressed his appreciation to Mogoeng for his decade long tenure.

“Today, we pay tribute to Chief Justice Mogoeng for endowing South African jurisprudence and the democratic order more broadly with judicial integrity and resilience which has impacted positively on the lives of citizens and advanced accountability."

He said Mogoeng had served with judicial integrity and resilience: “Chief Justice Mogoeng presided over our judiciary during a decade which was challenging in many ways, but during which our judiciary held firm and enabled the renewal of our society."

Mogoeng was appointed by Jacob Zuma in September 2011 amid criticism and concerns over some of his previous judgments.

Ramaphosa said Mogoeng left behind a rich legacy for the country’s democratic culture, judiciary and the legal profession.

“Chief Justice Mogoeng’s leadership inspired a judiciary that was fearless in holding those in power to account and empathetic to the plight of individuals and groups in our society."

It is now up to Ramaphosa to choose his successor from a list of eight names submitted after the public was invited to make suggestions.

The names include Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe and current Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who has been acting chief justice since Mogoeng took leave in May.

“Having served the nation with such distinction since September 2011, Chief Justice Mogoeng is now able to devote himself to more his personal interests, even though we know he will continue to be an important figure and voice in public life. We wish him well," Ramaphosa added.

