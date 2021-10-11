Virgin Atlantic Airline welcomes SA's removal from UK red list

Virgin Atlantic Airways' head of Middle East, Africa and Southern Asia, Liezl Gericke, said that this could not have come at a better time.

JOHANNESBURG - Virgin Atlantic Airline said that it was thrilled now that South Africa had been removed from the UK's travel red list.

Last week, the UK lifted restrictions on travel to and from South Africa after more than nine months.

Thousands of UK tourists usually visit South Africa at this time of the year for the peak summer season.

Virgin Atlantic Airways' head of Middle East, Africa and Southern Asia, Liezl Gericke, said that this could not have come at a better time.

“It's been difficult. I'm thrilled to see that Virgin Atlantic has gotten through this and survived the process and we look forward now the world starting to open up. Obviously we welcome passengers back, I think that from a passenger travel perspective, you can definitely expect that people are going to be more aware of health and safety on aircraft,” she said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.