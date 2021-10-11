United Rugby Championship round 3 wrap: SA teams
On Saturday, the Lions were unlucky against the Glasgow Warriors, who managed a 13-9 win despite a very controversial try in the first half, which proved to be the difference in the game.
CAPE TOWN - It might have taken two weeks, but the South African franchises have finally ‘arrived’ in the United Rugby Championship competition. This past weekend in round three, there were two wins, one draw and a loss for South Africa, which is quite the improvement compared to the zero wins from the previous round.
On Friday, evening the Sharks were in Swansea for a clash against Welsh side Ospreys. Although Ospreys saw the return of stalwart British and Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones, it was Sharks youngster Boeta Chamberlain who was the talk of the town.
Chamberlain, who ran out in the number 10 jersey, slotted not one, not two but three drop goals to secure the Durban side’s first win on tour; full time score was 27-13.
The Sharks managed to exploit the Welsh sides gaps in defence and there were two tries courtesy of Jeremy Ward and Marnus Potgieter. Between the experience of Ruan Pienaar and the accuracy of Chamberlain’s boot, the Sharks finally got their win.
Referee Gianluca Gnecchi awarded a try in the first 40 minutes that set social media alight as the replay clearly showed that the ball did not touch the try-line, but the damage was done.
. #GLAvLIO #URC pic.twitter.com/YwVNjIvlgzSA Rugby magazine (@SARugbymag) October 9, 2021
The Gauteng side have no choice but to move on and start focusing on the coming weekend’s clash against Ulster.
The action continued on Saturday afternoon with a game of ‘two halves’ as they say. The Stormers played out to a 20-20 draw with Edinburgh and will be frustrated that they didn’t use their opportunities to nab the win.
All the points scored came in an exciting first half from both sides, Warrick Gelant and Paul de Wet crossed the line for tries with Tim Swiel converting both times.
Unfortunately, in the second half Swiel missed a penalty that could’ve sealed the deal for the Cape Town team. Looking back, both sides will be frustrated with that second half as either side could have taken it but failed.
A team that managed to make the second half count this weekend was the Bulls, who bagged a 29-19 win over Cardiff after trailing 3-16 at halftime.
Elrigh Louw and Madosh Tambwe were the try scorers for coach Jake White’s side and replacement flyhalf Chris Smith was flawless with the boot, adding 19 points to make sure the Bulls are also on the winning side this weekend.
At this game in a heart-warming moment, the Sharks - who played the night before - decided to come support their fellow countryman in Cardiff and were in the stands as the men from Pretoria managed their first win on tour as well. They proved that rugby is a team sport in more ways than one.
The Cell C @SharksRugby celebrating with the Vodacom @BlueBullsRugby after their win. It does not get sweeter than this. #CARvBUL #URC pic.twitter.com/eAJNcoWIt9vodacomrugby (@VodacomRugga) October 9, 2021
All round three results:
Ospreys 13 - 27 Sharks
Ulster 28 - 8 Benetton
Leinster 43 - 7 Zebre
Connacht 22 - 35 Dragons
Glasgow Warriors 13 - 9 Lions
Edinburgh 20 -20 Stormers
Cardiff 19 - 29 Bulls
Scarlets 13 - 43 Munster
