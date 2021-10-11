United Rugby Championship round 3 wrap: SA teams

On Saturday, the Lions were unlucky against the Glasgow Warriors, who managed a 13-9 win despite a very controversial try in the first half, which proved to be the difference in the game.

CAPE TOWN - It might have taken two weeks, but the South African franchises have finally ‘arrived’ in the United Rugby Championship competition. This past weekend in round three, there were two wins, one draw and a loss for South Africa, which is quite the improvement compared to the zero wins from the previous round.

On Friday, evening the Sharks were in Swansea for a clash against Welsh side Ospreys. Although Ospreys saw the return of stalwart British and Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones, it was Sharks youngster Boeta Chamberlain who was the talk of the town.

Chamberlain, who ran out in the number 10 jersey, slotted not one, not two but three drop goals to secure the Durban side’s first win on tour; full time score was 27-13.

The Sharks managed to exploit the Welsh sides gaps in defence and there were two tries courtesy of Jeremy Ward and Marnus Potgieter. Between the experience of Ruan Pienaar and the accuracy of Chamberlain’s boot, the Sharks finally got their win.

On Saturday, the Lions were unlucky against the Glasgow Warriors, who managed a 13-9 win despite a very controversial try in the first half, which proved to be the difference in the game.

Referee Gianluca Gnecchi awarded a try in the first 40 minutes that set social media alight as the replay clearly showed that the ball did not touch the try-line, but the damage was done.