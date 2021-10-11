Two people dead, one missing after boat fire in Jozini

A crew member and a German tourist were killed while another other crew member from Pongolo is still missing.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police are still trying to find out what caused a fire in a boat in Jozini.

The Shayamanzi 1 Luxury Houseboat caught fire on Sunday.

A crew member and a German tourist were killed while another other crew member from Pongolo is still missing.

KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Ravi Pillay said: “Search and rescue teams have been busy since then trying to find him. Of course, there’s always hope that there might be a miraculous finding and that he has survived.”

The MEC said the names of the deceased and the missing crew member were known, but they were being withheld out of respect for the families.

“I have no reason to believe that this is not an exceptional incidence. The maritime industry has high safety standards. We expect the highest safety standards to be observed and there is no reason at this stage to say that they were not observed.”

Based on the briefing he had received, MEC Pillay said it appeared a fire started and spread very quickly.

“We cannot speculate beyond that. People must take comfort that we have experts like the South African Maritime Safety Authority, which licences these boats on an annual basis.”

MEC Pillay - accompanied by the chairperson of the Tourism KZN Board Sithembiso Madlala, and the chief director for tourism development in the department Sibonelo Nzimande - met with the owners of the facility, the police management in the area, and a representative of the local community tourism organisation.

