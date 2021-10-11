Soweto residents burn tyres, block roads in protest over electricity issues

Johannesburg metro police said that the community of Orlando East barricaded sections of a main road.

JOHANNESBURG - Soweto residents protested on Monday morning over electricity issues.

Johannesburg metro police said that the community of Orlando East barricaded sections of a main road.

Motorists were warned to use alternative routes.

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar: "There are protests in Orlando East this morning. Traffic is affected when passing the Masupa Circle and also obstructions at Chris Hani and Nicolo streets, where protestors have placed burning tyres and rocks over what they say is an electricity problem."

Eskom is continuing with its power cuts this week as it implements stage two rolling blackouts until at least Thursday morning.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.