SA teams book spots for 2022 Commonwealth Games 3×3 wheelchair basketball

The Africa Zone’s qualification tournament for the Birmingham took place in Johannesburg on Saturday with Gambia, Kenya, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa competing for a spot at the Commonwealth Games 3×3 wheelchair basketball competition.

JOHANNESBURG - Sasol Amawheelagirls and Sasol Amawheelaboys have qualified for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games 3×3 wheelchair basketball competition.

Five men’s teams and two women’s teams competed to represent the zone in Birmingham.

This was the first ever IWBF 3×3 wheelchair basketball competition - another historic moment for the qualifiers was that two referees for the men's final were women, South Africa's Natascha Onono and Egypt's Aya Ahmed.

All five countries competed in a round-robin in the men’s competition, with the teams finishing first and second in the pool competing in the final for the ticket to Birmingham.

Meanwhile, in the women’s competition, South Africa and Kenya battled it out in a best of three for the women’s spot.

The very young Sasol Amawheelagirls defeated Kenya in the best of 3 series at the first ever IWBF 3x3 Tournament, the 2021 Commonwealth Games 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball Qualifier.

The ladies did a clean sweep against Kenya to win the tournament 3-0.

The Sasol Amawheelaboys also beat Kenya in the final, booking their spot for the Games.

