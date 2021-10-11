SA's Sates swims away with 5 gold medals at FINA World Cup series in Budapest
The Olympian is currently taking part in the FINA Swimming World Cup, which is composed of a series of several meets and is generally considered one of the top ranked competitions in swimming.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Matthew "Matty" Sates finished with five gold medals in the second leg of the FINA World Cup series in Budapest over the weekend.
His treasure placed the South African first in the men individual ranking with a total of 115.7 points and ahead of USA's Tom Shields and Netherlands' Arno Kamminga.
The World Cup is a global swimming competition in which individuals representing their countries / National Federations compete for the title of FINA Swimming World Cup Winner.
Sates ended the Budapest leg with another treble in the IM (Individual Medley) events (100m, 200m & 400m), 5 gold medals, 2nd overall best male swimmer and another World Junior Record.
The youngster has joined a small number of swimmers who have come first in six straight medley - one of them being SA's Chad le Clos who from 2011, who made the treble at back-to-back editions, in Beijing and Singapore.
Congratulations Matthew Sates on your third Junior World Record thus far at the Fina World Cup. pic.twitter.com/n1PciHgWIXPenny Heyns (@pennyheyns) October 7, 2021
Beside Le Clos, Brazil’s Thiago Pereira did it in 2007 (Stockholm and Berlin), Germany’s Jinka Letzin in 2001 (Rio and College Park), China’s Xian Xufeng in 2000 (Shanghai, Hong Kong), Dutchman Marcel Wouda in 1997 (Gelsenkirchen, Imperia) and Germany’s Christian Keller in 1994 (Hong Kong, Beijing).
The Pietermaritzburg teenager earned 57.5 ranking points in Budapest to top the current standings after two legs of the series, just ahead of Shields, finishing with 5 gold medals in Budapest and stands with 9 golds and a silver after the first two legs. The first was in Berlin.
