SA's Sates swims away with 5 gold medals at FINA World Cup series in Budapest

The Olympian is currently taking part in the FINA Swimming World Cup, which is composed of a series of several meets and is generally considered one of the top ranked competitions in swimming.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Matthew "Matty" Sates finished with five gold medals in the second leg of the FINA World Cup series in Budapest over the weekend.

His treasure placed the South African first in the men individual ranking with a total of 115.7 points and ahead of USA's Tom Shields and Netherlands' Arno Kamminga.

The World Cup is a global swimming competition in which individuals representing their countries / National Federations compete for the title of FINA Swimming World Cup Winner.

Sates ended the Budapest leg with another treble in the IM (Individual Medley) events (100m, 200m & 400m), 5 gold medals, 2nd overall best male swimmer and another World Junior Record.

The youngster has joined a small number of swimmers who have come first in six straight medley - one of them being SA's Chad le Clos who from 2011, who made the treble at back-to-back editions, in Beijing and Singapore.