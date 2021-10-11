SA records 25 more COVID deaths, 648 new infections
These latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, take the country's known death toll to 88,317.
JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-five more people have died in the country after contracting COVID-19.
Over the latest cycle, 648 tests also came back positive, which works out to a positivity rate of 2.9%.
Authorities are trying to make sure that at least 30 million people are vaccinated by the end of the year - so far just over 19 million jabs have been administered but many still need to get their second Pfizer shot.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 912 145 with 648 new cases reported. Today 25 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 88 317 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 791 256 with a recovery rate of 95,8% pic.twitter.com/Ua5q9Fy5AMDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) October 10, 2021
