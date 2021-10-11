SA records 25 more COVID deaths, 648 new infections

These latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, take the country's known death toll to 88,317.

JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-five more people have died in the country after contracting COVID-19.

Over the latest cycle, 648 tests also came back positive, which works out to a positivity rate of 2.9%.

Authorities are trying to make sure that at least 30 million people are vaccinated by the end of the year - so far just over 19 million jabs have been administered but many still need to get their second Pfizer shot.