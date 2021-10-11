Ramaphosa declares 1 Nov a public holiday, urges S.Africans to go vote

The president has called on registered voters to use the opportunity of the public holiday to exercise their democratic right by voting.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared 1 November a public holiday when South Africans head to the polls for the local government elections.

He's reminded voters that they will only be able to cast their votes at the polling stations in wards where they are registered.

