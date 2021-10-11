Ramaphosa: ANC not thinking about coalitions ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said that the party would not have any partnerships when it came to governing municipalities, after the November polls. African National Congress ANC

Election 2021 DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) said that it would not be open to coalition governance after the 1 November polls. This was said by party president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa was speaking to journalists after he concluded his two days of election campaigning in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend. WATCH: the party president is now walking alongside provincial & national leadership, and community members to a nearest venue where a stage has been set for him to address community members. He was expected to arrive at 14:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/7qiIHNJSkC EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 10, 2021

He said that the party was in for a clean sweep.

“We are not thinking about coalitions. I mean our campaign is so strong, we are confident that we are going to win. So issues of coalitions is something that we are not even thinking about,” said the ANC president.

Ramaphosa also expressed his satisfaction with the councillor candidates presented to him in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend.

He said that they demonstrated good values for local governance.

REBUILDING ANC

Ramaphosa said that the ANC was currently on a process to rebuild itself.

The ANC president admitted that there had been glitches and mistakes within the party, however, he said that they were now taking steps to resolve them by doing things differently.

Ramaphosa said that the party was now taking a different stance, pointing to restoration.

He said that regardless of the mistakes previously made, they were now changing things for the better.

He said that some of the changes made included young people in local governance.

"We are turning things around, many of our councilors are young, energetic, they are full of ideas and they are adherents of good corporate governance and we are certain that that is part of that renewal process."

Ramaphosa also vowed that the party would give good governance to the people.

