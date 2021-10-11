Philippi man accused of killing a woman in Brown’s Farm arrested

It's believed they were embroiled in a heated argument in the area during the early hours of Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A Philippi man has been arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of a woman in Brown’s Farm.

It's believed they were embroiled in a heated argument in the area during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested after an argument ensued. The victim died from injuries sustained and the police are probing a murder case. The suspect will appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.