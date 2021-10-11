Numsa says its members are discussing wage offer made by employers

Thousands of workers affiliated to the union went on a nationwide strike over wage increases last week.

CAPE TOWN - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said its members were discussing a wage proposal made by the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa.

Thousands of workers affiliated to the union went on a nationwide strike over wage increases last week.

Employees are demanding an 8% salary increase across the board while employers have offered a 4.4%.

Numsa said they receiving responses from regions on the proposal, however, added that the engineering strike would continue until an agreement had been reached.

At the same time, workers at the Spot on Dry Cleaners and Launderers in Johannesburg embarked on a strike on Monday.

They provide dry cleaning and cleaning services to the public and private sector; its clients include hotels and hospitals in Gauteng.

The strike has been sparked by the company’s refusal to grant Numsa organisational rights.

And Numsa and SACCA members will be picketing at SAA Airways Park in Johannesburg on Tuesday, to highlight problems with the new airline.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “Our members are deeply aggrieved that so many of our old SAA’s problems have been carried over into the new airline. What Numsa and SACCA warned about before and during business rescue process has unfortunately come true.”

She said workers had listed some of the issues in a petition, as well as directly with the Department of Public Enterprises, and with the SAA executive management, but their concerns had fallen on deaf ears.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.