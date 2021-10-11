NFP launches manifesto, vows to continue founder kaMagwaza-Msibi's work

The party’s campaign suffered a major setback when kaMagwaza-Msibi died from a heart attack last month.

DURBAN - The National Freedom Party (NFP) launched its manifesto on Sunday, promising to continue the work its late founder, Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi, had started.

The NFP has promised to give its best when it comes to the burning issue of service delivery.

Outlining the party's manifesto, deputy president Jeremiah Mavundla said that they were aiming to provide quality services on time, especially in their home district of Zululand in KwaZulu-Natal.



Mavundla also said that the NFP would ensure that only people who lived in that area were hired to serve in municipalities.

