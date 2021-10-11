Nathaniel Julies trial: Judge warns State witness not to be evasive

JOHANNESBURG - A State witness in the trial of Nathaniel Julies has been warned not be evasive and delay the trial unnecessarily as he answers questions from one of the defence lawyers.

Mandla Sithole is testifying in the trial of three police officers who stand accused of killing Julies in September last year in Eldorado Park.

The matter is being heard in the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge.

Sithole is the State witness who was present when Julies was shot.

Following the shooting, Sithole made a recording while they were talking about what happened.

This recording has been called into question by the defence as they continue to cross-examine the witness.

He was asked by one of the defence lawyers why he took time to hand over the recording to police watchdog Ipid but Sithole was not forthcoming with his answers prompting a warning from Judge Ramarumo Monama.

“I remind you to not unnecessarily unlock a warfare between yourself and counsel. Answer the question.”

The trial continues with Julies’ family attentively listening to the proceedings.

