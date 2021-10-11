Murder-accused Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi to apply for bail on Tuesday

It's alleged the 45-year-old MEC was involved in a shooting in August where two people were killed and one was wounded.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Monday said Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court facing charges of murder.

Msibi - accompanied by his lawyer - handed himself over at the Mbombela police station earlier on Monday.

NPA Mpumalanga spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said: “I can confirm that Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi appeared before the Nelspruit Magistrates Court today on two counts of murder and one of attempted murder. The matter was postponed until tomorrow for a bail hearing while he’s remanded in custody.”

Nyuswa said two others were arrested in September and would all appear in court.

“He will be with his two other accused where all of them will be applying for bail.”

The police's Vish Naidoo gave more details on the other two accused: “Police arrested Joseph Ngwenya (35) and Tshepho Matsanye (30).”

The exact circumstances of the shooting haven't yet been disclosed.

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has called for the law to take its course in the matter.

