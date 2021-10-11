Mpumalanga MEC arrested on charges of murder, attempted murder

The 45-year-old senior politician is alleged to be involved in the fatal shooting of two people and the wounding of one other person.

JOHANNESBURG - A Mpumalanga MEC has been arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder.

It's understood the official handed himself over at the Nelspruit Police Station on Monday morning.

The 45-year-old senior politician is alleged to be involved in the fatal shooting of two people and the wounding of one other person.

The police's Vishnu Naidoo said that this brought to three the number of people handcuffed for the attack.

"On 17th September 2021, police arrested Joseph Ngwenya (35) and Tsepho Matsane (30). They both appeared in court twice before, before being granted bail of R2,000 each on Friday, the 8th of October 2021. In the meantime, the MEC is expected to appear before the Nelspruit magistrate soon," Naidoo said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.