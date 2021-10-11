Mogoeng ends his tenure as one of ConCourt's longest-serving Chief Justices

Appointed in 2011, Mogoeng was one of the longest-serving heads of the Constitutional Court.

CAPE TOWN - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s tenure ends on Monday.

While he has spoken out fearlessly in defence of its independence, his role as head of the country’s judiciary has not been without controversy.

Mogoeng took the long leave owing to him in May, after chairing a combative round of Judicial Service Commission interviews that led to litigation and the JSC being compelled to re-run them.

His effective early retirement arguably left the apex court without proper leadership during one of the most challenging times in its history, when it had to make a decision on the contempt that former President Jacob Zuma had shown it and judges were the target of political attacks.

“I think it has left the court quite vulnerable at this time, where it has faced unprecedented attack. So, it’s left the court in a position where it hasn’t had an obvious leader to come out and provide leadership, not only to the apex court but the judiciary at large. But also to offer a leadership role to the public, to reassure them of the independence of the courts and the highest court, that it renders justice without fear, favour or prejudice,” said Freedom Under Law’s Nicole Fritz.

Mogoeng’s appointment in 2011 was also controversial, but fears that former President Jacob Zuma’s pick for the post would lead to a compliant court or that he would act as Zuma’s lackey proved to be unfounded.

Lawson Naidoo, of the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) said Mogoeng redeemed himself in the early years of his tenure, standing up for the independence of the judiciary and finding against Zuma in his seminal “pay back the money” Nkandla judgment of 2016.

“But in latter years and particularly in the last few months, his behaviour has been less than judicial and lacking in judicial temperament, one would say and therefore he leaves the highest judicial office under something of a controversy once again, something which has bedeviled his whole tenure,” Naidoo said.

