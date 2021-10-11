MEC Schäfer: We must support matriculants as they prepare for final exams

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said the department prioritised grade 12s this year to ensure they had the maximum possible time in class, which included cancelling the mid-year examinations.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer on Monday called for support for the matric class of 2021 as the countdown towards the start of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams begins.

This comes as the country marks National Mental Health Awareness Month in October.

It's been a tough year for seniors in high school due to the COVID-19 pandemic that's stolen a substantial amount of time in the classroom.

She recognises this will be a stressful and anxious period for matriculants who may struggle to cope emotionally with the pressure.

“I urge each and everyone of them to reach out for help if they need it and for anyone who notices that a learner is not coping, to refer them for support. As we count down the days to the start of the exams, we must all do everything that we can to create the right environment in which our learners can do their very best.”

