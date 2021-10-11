Mbalula lashes out over Tshwane disputes: You are going to cost us votes

The party is attempting to close ranks ahead of the local government polls, encouraging members not to despair or mobilise against the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has dug in its heels on the decision to resolve disputes after the 1 November polls and has told structures to tow the party line and not acting like they were opponents of the party.

This was said in a meeting led by the party’s second in command David Mabuza at St Georges in Pretoria on Monday.

Mabuza was joined by ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, treasurer general Paul Mashatile and former deputy president of the party Kgalema Motlanthe.

The party is attempting to close ranks ahead of the local government polls, encouraging members not to despair or mobilise against the ANC.

Complaints and demonstrations have affected the ANC’s councillor candidate selection process with at least 14 complaints being lodged in Tshwane.

Its head of elections Fikile Mbalula spoke to the media on this matter.

The ANC’s decision to meet with complaining structures in Tshwane should be seen as a sign that the party is concerned with the impact this could have on its performance at the polls.

In 2016, the ANC only managed to get 89 seats compared to the Democratic Alliance, whose 93 seats and coalition agreement with smaller parties helped it take control of the capital city.

Mbalula has admitted ANC members working against the party would not just simply reduce its chances but ensure that it loses at the polls.

He said Monday’s meeting was to reassure the aggrieved: “And make them aware about the dangers of endless complaints [because] they are complaining like hopeless people. We have said to them that the organisation will attend to these matters.”

While he said the ANC was committed to investigating some of the legitimate issues raised and to find solutions, some simply had no merit.

“There is also an element of thuggery; thugs have infiltrated the ANC. That is the honest truth. We’ve got funny characters, names and organisations called Boko Haram.”

The ANC and its aggrieved members from Tshwane remain behind closed doors as it gives its structures a line of march once more.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.