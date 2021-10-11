Marumo Gallants coach sacked for abusing technical director after Arrows loss

The decision was taken following a disciplinary hearing on 7 October 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - Marumo Gallants confirmed the immediate dismissal of head coach Sebastien Minge.

The decision was taken following a disciplinary hearing on 7 October 2021 over an incident on a trip to Durban.

The incident took place at OR Tambo International Airport on their trip to face Golden Arrows – Gallants lost the match 3-1.

Minge pleaded guilty at the disciplinary hearing for both using abusive language towards Harris Choeu, the club's technical director, and insubordination.

In a statement released by the club, chairperson Abram Sello said: "As a coach, his duty is to instil discipline to the team. The club followed the correct disciplinary procedure and the decision to release him was made. It is unfortunate that Sebastien had to be dismissed, especially at a crucial time when we are pushing to remain in the league and advance in CAF. As management, we cannot go against what the DC has decided but to wish Sebastien well in his future endeavours."

Marumo are 15th on the DStv Premiership log with 2 points from their opening 5 games as they hunt for their first victory in the competition.

The club is working to meet CAF requirements, including having a qualified coach, ahead of the 15 October 2021 clash against Congolese side AS Vita Club in the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round first leg match.