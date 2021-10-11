Man arrested in connection with Wynberg mosque shooting

On Friday, the three men were shot, one died and two were wounded in Mars Street.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a man in Heideveld in connection with a shooting outside a mosque in Wynberg.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi said the suspect was arrested by members of the Anti-Gang Unit on Monday morning.

“In the early hours of Monday morning, detectives conducted a tracing operation, which led them to an address in Heideveld where the suspect was arrested. The suspect is due to make an appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.”

