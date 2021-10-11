Make some noise: Bafana to play Ethiopia at FNB Stadium in front of 2,000 fans

JOHANNESBURG - Fans will be making their way into sports stadiums for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020.

It's been confirmed that 2,000 spectators will be permitted to attend Bafana Bafana’s World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening. The match starts at 6pm.

The official Bafana Bafana Twitter account confirmed the details stating: “The Cogta Ministry has approved that a limited number of spectators will be allowed back into the stadium. The website to apply for tickets will go live this afternoon.”