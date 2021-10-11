Extension of power cuts to replenish emergency reserves, says Eskom

The utility said that it would continue with its power cuts to address additional risks to its generation fleet.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that it had extended the rolling blackouts until 5am on Thursday so that it could continue to replenish emergency reserves.

It has promised to communicate any major changes to the power system as soon as possible.

