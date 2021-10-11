Duo arrested at anti-vaccine protest in CT due in court next month

The pair were among a group of demonstrators who took to Sea Point, on Saturday, to protest against the COVID-19 jab.

CAPE TOWN - Two men who were arrested during an anti-vaccination protest in Cape Town are expected in the dock next month.

The suspects face charges of contravening the Disaster Management Act, as they failed to wear masks in public.

The unmasked men, aged 25 and 51, were at loggerheads with officials during yet another anti-vaxxer protest in Cape Town.

What started off as a peaceful protest resulted in conflict when the two men reportedly refused to wear their masks, after numerous requests by officers.

A group of around 40 individuals were in the area to advocate against the COVID-19 jab. Just last week, hundreds descended on the same area. They, too, denounced vaccines and lockdown regulations.

The police's Frederick van Wyk explained what happened during the latest incident: “Both were released on a warning to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates court on the 17th of November on the mentioned charges."

More than 19 million vaccine doses have been administered nationwide.

