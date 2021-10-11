Dironraps: It's all about beading

Ronald Dikgari, through his company Dironraps, makes handbags, beaded ties, bowties, purses, bracelets, bangles and earrings from beads, which he sources from a shop in Polokwane and another in Thohoyandou.

Ronald Dikgari believes that his mother’s painstaking attention to teaching him the art of beading is the reason he is now an internationally recognised designer. He told Vutivi News that thanks to the skills he learned, he has been able to travel the world, meet other entrepreneurs and showcase his talent.

“My mother took the effort to teach me all that she knows about beading, as she has been beading since I was a child, and my passion developed there,” he said.

A creative at heart, Dikgari expresses his creativity in colours through Dironraps, a company he established in 2017. The Polokwane native draws his inspiration from the vibrant cultures of South Africa and the rest of the continent.

He makes handbags, beaded ties, bowties, purses, bracelets, bangles and earrings from beads, which he sources from a shop in Polokwane and another in Thohoyandou.

Dikgari told Vutivi News that travelling to other countries had helped him find a niche market. He attended the Jewelers International Show at the Miami Convention Centre in the United States in 2019, and the following year he went to the NY NOW International Exhibition in New York.

