Dirco welcomes SA's removal from UK red list, says no tension between countries

From Monday, South Africans visiting the United Kingdom are no longer required to quarantine in an approved hotel at their own cost for ten days. Health Minister Joe Phaahla last week also announced that the UK government accepted our COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has emphasised the significance of the United Kingdom dropping South Africa from its travel red list.

Dirco's Clayson Monyela welcomed the move, saying that the tourism sector and economy stood to benefit.

"The timing has also been good for us because we are entering the holiday period in South Africa, and the travel and tourism industry has had to deal with COVID-19 restrictions,” he said.

Monyela said that there was no tension between the two countries: "I wouldn't say it has caused any significant damage. It was a minor irritation that we will not hide because we felt that this decision to keep us on the red list for the length and period of time that it was, was unreasonable and wasn't necessary. It wasn't based on any scientific evidence, certainly."

