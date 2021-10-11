DA's Mike Waters quits as campaigns manager after party apologises for posters

Mike Waters, in the resignation letter circulating on social media on Monday and which he confirmed to have penned, said he could no longer promote the DA after the weakness it displayed over the controversial posters.

JOHANNESBURG - Helen Zille ally Mike Waters has called it quits as head of regional campaigns over the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Phoenix apology.

He said he couldn't support a spineless, treacherous party.

Waters, in the resignation letter circulating on social media on Monday and which he confirmed to have penned, said he could no longer promote the DA after the weakness it displayed over the controversial posters.

The banners, which were hung in Phoenix and read: “the ANC calls you racist, the DA calls you heroes” have since been taken down with the DA apologising.

Thirty-six people were killed by vigilante groups in Phoenix during the July unrest.

While it has emerged they were targeting black people - they had earlier claimed it was to protect their properties from the looting and violence.

Waters described the decision to bring down the banners as appalling and a betrayal of the heroes who defended their lives during that period