Court focuses on cell phone recording taken just after Nathaniel Julies murder

The recording in question was taken by a State witness constable Mandla Sithole while the accused and himself were talking about the shooting.

CAPE TOWN - A cell phone recording that was taken shortly after Nathaniel Julies was shot dead has been the main focus at the High Court sitting Palm Ridge.

This is where three police officers are standing trail for Julies’ murder.

The 16-year-old boy, who had down syndrome, was killed last year just outside his home.

His killing sparked protests in the area.

It was played in court last week and implicated accused number one Caylene Whiteboy as the person who pulled the trigger.

Accused number two’s defence counsel, Mandla Manyathela, grilled the witness about the contents of the recording.

“A 16-year-old with down syndrome had died, did it not mean anything to you?” Manyathela asked.

But Sithole evaded the questions forcing an intervention from the judge.

“Answer the question,” said Judge Ramarumo Monama.

The matter has been postponed to Tuesday to allow one of the lawyers to seek medical attention.

