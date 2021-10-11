Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde still hasn’t started serving his sentence

He was initially handed a 20-jail term for the murder of Susan Rohde at a Stellenbosch hotel in 2016 but was granted bail pending an appeal.

CAPE TOWN - Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde is still not behind bars.

He was initially handed a 20-year jail term for the murder of Susan Rohde at a Stellenbosch hotel in 2016 but was granted bail pending an appeal.

Last week, the Supreme Court of Appeal reduced his sentence to 15 years.

Lawyer Daniel Witz on Monday said Rohde was still out because they were instructed to bring an urgent application to the Western Cape High Court.

“We were allocated to the Western Cape High Court, which agreed to extend the handover period so that the State could file opposing papers and thereafter the matter could be allocated to argue whether Mr Rohde’s bail could be extended or not depending on his appeal to the Constitutional Court.”

The Supreme Court of Appeal found the State had proven beyond reasonable doubt that Susan was killed by manual strangulation.

It also confirmed a ligature mark was applied to her neck and afterwards evidence that Rohde had tried to stage her suicide.

