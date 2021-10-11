Cata expects to have new leader soon after losing second president in 6 months

Cata has lost two leaders in six months. Former president, Victor Wiwi, was shot and killed earlier this year, which resulted in Bongani Raneki taking the reins.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) said that electing yet another leader would be an uphill battle.

On Friday, the association's president, Bongani Raneki, died when his vehicle overturned on the R61 outside Graff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape. Three other people were also injured.

The association's Mandla Mermanus said that Raneki’s untimely passing came as he was getting to grips with the inner workings of the taxi industry, which was infamous for its violence.

Hermanus said that it was already a challenge finding a suitable replacement when Wiwi died.

Raneki will be laid to rest on Saturday.

"After that, we will reconvene to map out a way forward, but it should not take us more than three weeks to identify someone to take over," Hermanus said.

