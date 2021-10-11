Cape Town police hunting gunmen after fatal shooting near Wynberg mosque

The brazen shooting claimed the life of one man, while two others were wounded and hospitalised. The incident is believed to have been gang-related.

CAPE TOWN - Wynberg police are still searching for the gunmen who launched their attack near a mosque on Friday.

According to police, the suspects opened fire on the victims who were sitting inside a vehicle, outside a local mosque.

The police's Frederick van Wyk: "Anyone with any information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact CrimeStop on 08600 10111."

Over the weekend, the Muslim Judicial Council called for calm and said that it was saddened to see this level of violence happen in close proximity of a mosque.

