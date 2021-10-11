Buthelezi: IFP has a good governance record in KZN

He's visited the community of Phoenix near Durban where racial violence led to 36 people being killed and a number of people facing charges of murder.

CAPE TOWN – The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on Monday said it has a track record of good governance in KwaZulu-Natal.

The party has seen growth becoming the official opposition in the province, replacing the Democratic Alliance.



And now with the election fast approaching, the party said this should be seen as a build up to taking the province.

The party’s founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi visited the Phoenix area on Monday morning.



Buthelezi has pleaded with the community of Phoenix near Durban to vote for his party in the 1 November polls.

He said the IFP had been corruption free when it came to governance: “When the IFP ran this province for 10 years, IFP ministers and MECs have never been charged with corruption.”

He said the IFP did not subscribe to a cadre deployment policy.

“Giving you an honest leader is far more important than giving positions to comrades within our party because they are comrades.”

Buthelezi said the party was the best possible option.