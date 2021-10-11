Go

Buthelezi: IFP has a good governance record in KZN

He's visited the community of Phoenix near Durban where racial violence led to 36 people being killed and a number of people facing charges of murder.

IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi on a campaign trail in Phoenix, KZN, on 11 October 2021. Picture: IFP KZN/Supplied.
CAPE TOWN – The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on Monday said it has a track record of good governance in KwaZulu-Natal.

The party has seen growth becoming the official opposition in the province, replacing the Democratic Alliance.

And now with the election fast approaching, the party said this should be seen as a build up to taking the province.

The party’s founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi visited the Phoenix area on Monday morning.

Buthelezi has pleaded with the community of Phoenix near Durban to vote for his party in the 1 November polls.

He said the IFP had been corruption free when it came to governance: “When the IFP ran this province for 10 years, IFP ministers and MECs have never been charged with corruption.”

He said the IFP did not subscribe to a cadre deployment policy.

“Giving you an honest leader is far more important than giving positions to comrades within our party because they are comrades.”

Buthelezi said the party was the best possible option.

INDIAN COMMUNITY'S CONTRIBUTIONS

Buthelezi said South Africa should be grateful for the contributions made by the Indian community.

He said the Indian community played an important role in making the country what it was today.

“I thank God for his divine providence in bringing Indians to our shores, because South Africa would not be what it is today without the contribution of the Indian community.”

