ANC's Mabuza in Tshwane to resolve disputes over councillor selection process

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) deputy president David Mabuza returns to Tshwane on Monday in an attempt to resolve continuing disputes over the party’s councillor candidate selection protests.

Some ANC members in the capital are complaining that the wrong people have been shortlisted and submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

That process has since been closed.

If the ANC finds in favour of the complainant, it's likely to only effect change after the 2021 local government polls.

The region is also said to be marred by provincial politics, with its chairperson and secretary said to be at odds as they represent different factions.

The ANC’s Mabuza’s returns to Pretoria’s St Georges’ Hotel but instead of attending regular party meetings, which used to take place there before COVID-19, he is tasked with trying to resolve various disputes from Tshwane.

Party members have demonstrated and threatened not to vote over the lists submitted from the region to the IEC.

Eyewitness News has also learnt that some ANC members are willing to vote for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in order to increase its support if the disputes aren't resolved.

Several insiders have blamed the regional executive committee for the mess, saying that its been incompetent and has put its own political interests ahead of the ANC.

Kgosi Maepa, who is the chair, and secretary, Bonzo Modise, are also aligned to different factions in the province.

Last week, Mabuza told journalists that the ANC’s national leaders were concerned.

"You'll remember that we had some challenges in terms of our candidate selection process. As we speak, we're still sitting, we're still intervening and our branches are so conflicted on some areas," Mabuza said.

Mabuza is expected to brief the media after his meeting on Monday.

