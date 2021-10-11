Altron CEO concerned about cybersecurity in govt depts after recent hacks

Technology company Altron said that it was extremely concerned about the lack of cyber security in some government departments and small businesses.

JOHANNESBURG - Technology company Altron said that it was extremely concerned about the lack of cyber security in some government departments and small businesses.

Cyber criminals steal people's personal information from the cloud to impersonate them.

They were able to create false accounts, causing huge amounts of financial and reputational damage. In some instances, they also blackmail companies and hold data at ransom.

Recently Transnet and the Justice Department suffered such attacks.

The question now was whether the police service had the capacity to investigate and deal with the criminals behind these crimes.

Altron CEO, Mteto Nyati, said that the country had some of the best policies to curb this crime, but the problem was implementation.

"Many of our police today, unfortunately, are digitally illiterate. If we're going to have to deal with such a sophisticated environment, we have to help them, help them to become digitally literate, and to be able to investigate. When we look at white-collar crime in our country, why is it taking so long, because many of our police, are unable to understand that environment," he said.

