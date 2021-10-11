Alleged instigator implicated in Brookside Mall arson in July denied bail

Ndumiseni Zuma appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court on Monday on various charges including contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act, public violence and inciting arson.

JOHANNESBURG - The alleged instigator implicated in the burning of the Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, has been denied bail.

Zuma, aged 35, was arrested in August after the widespread vandalism and torching of the mall in July.

During his last court appearance, it was revealed that there was footage obtained from the mall showing someone believed to be Zuma - placing him at the scene of the crime.

The NPA's Natasha Kara said: “He appeared on charges related to the incidents of looting and public violence that occurred in KwaZulu-Natal in mid-July, in particular the burning of the Brookside Mall.”

