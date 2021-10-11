Alleged hijacker turns gun on himself in shootout, chase with EC police

Officers responded to reports of a car that had been hijacked in Msobomvu in the Amathole District this past weekend.

CAPE TOWN - An alleged Eastern Cape hijacker has turned a gun on himself after being chased by police.

On the N2, highway patrol members flagged the stolen car down, which was heading in the direction of Mount Ayliff.

Two suspects, one armed with a 9-millimetre pistol, stopped the vehicle and fled the scene.

A shoot-out ensued between police and one of the suspects, who, later while being chased, turned the gun on himself.

The second suspect was arrested after officers found him hiding in a nearby toilet.

