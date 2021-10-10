Zim man arrested for killing 7 people, including baby

The horrific attack happened in the mining town of Redcliff in central Zimbabwe and three of the dead are children.

HARARE - A 26-year-old Zimbabwean man has been arrested for killing six people with a knife, an axe and spears.

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the attack which happened on Saturday.

It's not clear if he had mental health issues, but reports say his family were worried about the violent way he was behaving and had taken him to an Apostolic church shrine in Redcliff for prayers.

While there, he is understood to have escaped and driven back to an uncle's house where he killed three children including a seven-month-old baby.

He then tracked down his uncle at a nearby policeman's house, stabbed the policeman and two other bystanders and killed a 33-year-old man.

Then the attacker went back to his own home and killed two women before police were able to arrest him after an attack that will leave the small community stunned.

