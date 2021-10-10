Go

WC SAPS arrest 2 men during anti-vax protests in Sea Point

A group of around 40 demonstrators took to the area on Saturday, marching against the COVID-19 vaccine.

© jirkaejc/123rf.com
CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested two men during an anti-vax protest in Sea Point.

The suspects were apprehended for being in contravention of the Disaster Management Act as they were unmasked in public.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “Both were released and will be appearing in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on 17 November.”

