WC SAPS arrest 2 men during anti-vax protests in Sea Point

A group of around 40 demonstrators took to the area on Saturday, marching against the COVID-19 vaccine.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested two men during an anti-vax protest in Sea Point.

The suspects were apprehended for being in contravention of the Disaster Management Act as they were unmasked in public.



The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “Both were released and will be appearing in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on 17 November.”

