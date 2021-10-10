Steenhuisen: DA wants to rescue SA from ANC’s ‘rotten rule’

Steenhuisen was campaigning in Sasolburg on Sunday afternoon where he has delivered an address.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has promised to liberate South Africa from what he calls the rotten rule of the African National Congress.

Steenhuisen was campaigning in Sasolburg on Sunday afternoon where he has delivered an address.

He said the DA wanted to rescue South Africans from the ANC, starting with the Metsimaholo Municipality.

“We going to liberate this town from the ANC because they are going to come to with all sorts of promises that they have been promising you for 27 years, but none of those things have ever been delivered on. We have come to tell you that the DA gets things done.”

Steenhuisen has also told supporters that the smaller parties contesting the elections this year were also not the answer.

“All these small parties have come to promise all sorts of things, but they can’t do anything because they’re too small.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.