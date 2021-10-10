Cyril Ramaphosa confident of an ANC election victory in KwaZulu-Natal

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said regardless of the issues in the party, its supporters would still cast their votes.

DURBAN - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is confident that the party will claim victory in KwaZulu-Natal in the upcoming local government elections.

ALSO READ:

- Ramaphosa welcomes Zuma's message encouraging people to vote for ANC

- Cyril Ramaphosa vows ANC will boot out corruption in the North West

- Cyril Ramaphosa hopes election campaign will end the ANC's factional battles

Ramaphosa is on a campaign trail in KwaZulu-Natal this weekend.

On Saturday he visited the south of Durban in a bid to convince voters to vote for his party come 1 November.

Ramaphosa said regardless of the issues in the party, its supporters would still cast their votes.

“The people who support the ANC are the ones that are going to vote. They are both members and residents of the area who support the African National Congress and that gives me great confidence about our coming victory."

He also vowed to community members that the ANC would resolve the disputes of councillor candidates after the elections after some residents rejected candidates in their wards.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.